Stacey Dash drops congressional seat bid, slams 'Plantation Politics'

Former “Clueless” co-star Stacey Dash ended her long-shot congressional bid in Southern California, saying the “bitterness” in politics and the “rigors” of campaigning have been detrimental to her family.

Dash, who was running as a Republican, made the announcement Friday on Twitter, saying it was not an easy decision to make.

“I started this run with the intention to address the pressing issues in the district where I live,” she said in a long statement. “I hoped, and remain hopeful, that I can assist people living here on the national level. My goal was, and remains, to improve the lives of people who have been forgotten for decades by the Democratic Party.”

The former Fox News contributor went on to say that the 44th District in Los Angeles, which has been a Democratic stronghold with only about 10 percent registered Republican voters, deserve a representative fully dedicated to improving their lives.

“I believe we live under a system of ‘Plantation Politics,’ which offers people on the lower end of the economic spectrum little more than symbolic gestures instead of true political empowerment and improvement,” Dash wrote. “The high crime rate, unacceptable high school dropout rate, and decaying infrastructure are all problems that could receive federal attention and funds, but not if we focus on distractions and partisanship instead.”

Currently, the seat is held by first-term Rep. Nanette Barragan, who now faces Compton Mayor Aja Brown, a late entry and fellow Democrat.

Brown, after entering the race in early March, dismissed published reports that she joined to block Dash from advancing from the June primary to the general election — in the state’s “top-two” primary system in which the first- and second-place vote-getters, regardless of party, reach the November election.

“My decision to enter this race was not predicated on one person, but on the 700,000 residents of the 44th congressional district,” Brown said.

The 51-year-old Dash’s roughly five-week-long campaign had a slow start. She acknowledged a couple of weeks ago that the flu had slowed campaigning, and much of her fundraising efforts appeared to be soliciting contributions via social media.

“My political positions have often been labeled as controversial, but the real controversy is how decades of government corruption and political disempowerment have created a system where skyrocketing home prices, dirty needles in the streets and long bus trips to other districts for jobs are somehow considered acceptable by the government officials representing the 44th District,” she wrote Friday. “The people living here deserve better.”

Dash co-starred in the 1995 coming-of-age comedy “Clueless” before working as a Fox News on-air contributor until 2016. She voted for Democrat Barack Obama in the 2008 presidential election, then Republican Mitt Romney in 2012.