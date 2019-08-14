Stacey Abrams says she would be 'honored' to be considered for VP by 'any' Dem nominee

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams has closed the door to her own presidential bid but reportedly said she’d be “honored” to be considered as a running mate by her party’s eventual nominee.

“I would be honored to be considered by any nominee,” she said, according to The New York Times on Wednesday. For months, speculation has swirled around whether Abrams would run for president in 2020 after losing what Democrats have claimed was an unfair gubernatorial election in Georgia.

In May, Abrams indicated she was still considering a 2020 bid. On Tuesday, Abrams announced that she would not be running for president.

“I do believe I can enter the conversation as late as the fall and still have a real chance to win,” Abrams previously told MSNBC, acknowledging she might miss key parts of the campaign season. She told MSNBC host Hallie Jackson that the 2020 Democratic field was “robust” but she would continue watching to see if she should jump into the race.

During her interview with the Times, Abrams accused her former opponent, then-Secretary of State Brian Kemp, of “bastardizing” the electoral process.

“What I regret every day is that we could not stop [Brian Kemp] from bastardizing this whole process, from denying the franchise to those who had earned it by being Americans and tried to use the right to vote to set the course of their futures,” she said. “And I will always be deeply, deeply hurt that we live in a nation that permitted that to happen.”

Abrams has repeatedly cast doubt on her loss and even received some backing on the issue from 2020 Democratic candidates. While speaking to “The View” in May, 2020 hopeful Beto O’Rourke suggested the election may have been rigged by Kemp, who was the secretary of state in Georgia at the time of the election. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., another 2020 hopeful, plainly claimed that Abrams and Florida Democrat Andrew Gillum would have been governors if not for voter suppression.

Abrams also continued backing away from a Senate bid in 2020 during her Times interview.

“I appreciate the importance of that role,” she said, when asked about challenging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s, R-Ky., agenda as a senator. “But I am not so arrogant as to believe I’m the only one who can win that.”

Since she lost in 2018, Abrams has been outspoken against what she viewed as voter suppression — something she saw as a priority during the primaries.

“My responsibility is to focus on the primary. And that means using the primary as an opportunity to build the apparatus to fight voter suppression. Because in the end, no matter where I fit, no matter which ones of our nominees win, if we haven’t fought this scourge, if we haven’t pushed back against Moscow Mitch and his determination to block any legislation that would cure our voting machines, then we are all in a world of trouble,” she said, using a derogatory nickname for McConnell.