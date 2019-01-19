Stabbing attack on three US Marines gets defendant 4-year prison sentence

A California man was sentenced to four years in prison for stabbing three Marines outside a bar in August, according to reports.

Alexis Moreno Aguirre pleaded guilty Monday to felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. A third felony assault charge and sentencing enhancements for causing great bodily injury were dismissed.

The confrontation between Aguirre and the servicemen — two 21-year-old men and a 23-year-old man — occurred just after 1 a.m on Aug. 3 in San Clemente, a coastal Southern California city 30 miles north of Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton.

MARINES TESTIFY ABOUT ANTIFA MOB IN PHILADELPHIA

One Marine suffered a stomach wound, another had injuries to his stomach and shoulder and the third was injured in his stomach and throat. All three were taken to a hospital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Details about what led to the fight were not released.

The Marines were back with their unit — 1st Battalion/4th Marines — a few days after the altercation, a spokesman told the Orange County Register.