St Louis cop accused in alleged Russian roulette shooting booked into jail

A St. Louis cop was reportedly behind bars Tuesday after a rookie female colleague was allegedly killed in his home during a game of Russian roulette.

Nathaniel Hendren, who sported a black eye in a mug shot released by St. Louis police, was booked into jail Monday on an involuntary manslaughter charge after being released from the hospital.

Hendren, 29, went to the hospital after reportedly smashing his face into the windshield of a police cruiser in distress after Thursday’s killing, FOX2 St. Louis reported.

Katlyn Alix, 24, died after Hendren shot her in the chest shortly before 1 a.m., according to police.

The game of Russian roulette began with Hendren removing all the bullets from his revolver and then putting one back in. Police said he then spun the cylinder, pointed the gun away and squeezed the trigger, but the gun didn’t fire.

Next, Alix took the gun, pointed it at Hendren and pulled the trigger without the gun again firing.

The game ended when Hendren took the gun back, pointed it at Alix and pulled the trigger, “causing the gun to discharge,” police said.

Hendren’s defense attorney issued a statement saying the death of Alix “was a tragic accident that has unalterably impacted the lives of everyone involved,” FOX5 reported.

At the time of the shooting, Hendren, who had been on the force for two years, and his partner were on duty. But the pair allegedly abandoned their post to go to Hendren’s house, where they met Alix, police said.

Hendren’s partner was placed on administrative leave, according to reports.