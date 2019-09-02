Spokane woman dies in UTV accident in Idaho

Nicolas Stevenin / BLM

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho (AP) – A Spokane woman died after she was ejected from her UTV on a road near Priest Lake.



KREM-TV reports 36-year-old Jessica Stovall was travelling south on Lakeshore Drive on Sunday afternoon at a high speed when she lost control while turning a corner.



Idaho State Police say Stovall hit the southbound shoulder, over-corrected and the utility vehicle overturned in the roadway.



Stovall was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene. She was not wearing a helmet or a seat belt.



A passenger, a 25-year-old male, was wearing his seat belt but no helmet and sustained minor injuries.