Spit attack on Eric Trump 'repugnant,' Chicago's Dem mayor says in call for civility

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called “repugnant” an incident in which an employee at a restaurant in the city allegedly spat on Eric Trump, and urged city residents to show civility.

“Civility matters,” Democrat Lori Lightfoot said at a news conference Thursday. “We may not agree and, in my case, I don’t agree with a lot of the things that President Trump stands for. Our values are different. But you cross the line when you assault someone.”

ERIC TRUMP SAYS CHICAGO RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE SPIT ON HIM: REPORT

“You absolutely cross the line when you intentionally target someone for that kind of treatment. No one deserves that. No one,” she continued.

“This is America. People have a right to have their views, no matter if we agree with them or not. But we cannot countenance people who go out of their way to express themselves in such a repugnant fashion.”

She went on to praise President Trump’s third child as “very gracious” for not pressing charges against the waitress accused in the attack.

“Mr. Trump decided he wasn’t going to press charges, which I think was very gracious of him under the circumstances. This isn’t about politics,” she said. “This is about civility. And we have to have that in our city.”

GOFUNDME PAGE RAISING MONEY FOR RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE WHO ALLEGEDLY SPAT ON ERIC TRUMP

The president’s son was reportedly confronted by a female server at Aviary in Chicago. The Chicago Police Department and the Secret Service were involved in the investigation.

The Alinea Group, which owns the high-end cocktail bar, called the incident “unfortunate” and told Fox News their human-resources team had “placed her on leave” as they looked into the matter.

“No customer should ever be spit upon. We have not yet spoken with the employee but our HR team has, in the meantime, placed her on leave,” the Alinea Group told Fox News.

A GoFundMe page was launched for the alleged perpetrator, but as of Saturday morning, the crowdfunding campaign, which attracted at least $4,000 in 10 hours, was deleted.

Fox News’ Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.