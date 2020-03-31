Speeding doctor gets coronavirus masks from Minnesota trooper, not ticket

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A doctor caught speeding by a Minnesota state trooper was issued five brand new N95 masks — not a ticket.

“I burst into tears,” Dr. Sarosh Ashraf Janjua wrote on Facebook, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Janjua, a cardiologist, was headed to Minneapolis after getting off work at Essentia Health in Duluth on March 21 when she was pulled over, the paper reported Monday.

MINNESOTA MAN RECOVERING FROM CORONAVIRUS: ‘I DIDN’T EVEN THINK IT WAS ANYTHING’

Doctors and nurses at U.S. hospitals treating coronavirus patients have reported a shortage of N95 masks, making them a priceless commodity.

“This complete stranger, who owed me nothing and is more on the front lines than I am, shared his precious masks with me, without my even asking,” she wrote, according to the Star Tribune. “The veil of civilization may be thin, but not all that lies behind it is savage. We are going to be OK.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Trooper Brian Schwartz stopped Janjua for going 85 mph in a 70 mph zone.

He was issued N95s as protection for himself from the coronavirus, the paper reported.

His mask donation to the doctor also came with a warning not to speed.

“Trooper Schwartz said he noticed what appeared to be … used N95 masks in [her] purse that he assumed she was reusing,” Lt. Gordon Shank told the paper. “Trooper Schwartz said he heard there was a shortage of personal protective equipment and thought [the doctor] could use the extra masks.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Shank said Schwartz and his fellow troopers “are working hard during the pandemic and are thinking about all the first responders who are caring for Minnesotans during this critical time.”