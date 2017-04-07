Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt 2017

Join us again this year for the 4th Annual Easter Egg Hunt for children with special needs at Journeys DDA, On 1st Street in Idaho Falls.
The event was a huge success last year as we had over 3,000 eggs, lots of prizes, and even a visit from the Easter Bunny! This year we plan on having even more eggs and even more prizes!
There will be separate areas for each age group and a special wheel chair accessible area.
Most of the candy will be gluten free! We will also have alternative options for those children that can’t/don’t eat candy.
It’s a great event that you don’t want to miss out on!
For more information, visit Piece By Piece Foundation Facebook Page.
We know you can’t be in two places at once so typical siblings are welcome to attend. We just ask that they are mindful of others and make sure everyone gets their fair share of candy.
A special thanks to these generous sponsors:
- Piece by Piece Foundation
- Scotty’s Drive Inn
- Community Care
- Journey’s DDA
- Chick-Fil-A
- Idaho Central Credit Union
- The Rose Shop
- Pepsi