Special ed teacher who coughed on 1-year-old in yogurt shop fired from school district

A California special education teacher was fired from her school district after a video went viral of her allegedly intentionally coughing on a 1-year-old at a yogurt shop.

The president of the San Jose/Silicon Valley NAACP told KTVU on Friday, that the teacher had been dismissed by the Oak Grove School District where she worked.

After a video of the incident went viral, an online petition calling for her to be fired was set up and circulated.

School officials said they would not tolerate conduct from any employee that may compromise the safety of a child, according to reports by Fox 29.

Police were searching for the unnamed woman who they say assaulted the child after having a dispute with the baby’s mother on June 12.

The suspect was standing in line at Yogurtland in front of a mother and her child, who was in a stroller.

Police say the woman was upset that the mother was not maintaining proper social distancing, so she removed her face mask, got close to the baby’s face, and coughed 2 to 3 times, according to a press release by the San Jose Police Department.

The mother, Mireya Mora, told ABC7 News she believes the attack was racially motivated.

“I believe this woman may be racist because the family in front of her is white. Me and my grandma are Hispanic and she started telling me about my distance and harassing me and my son once I started speaking Spanish to my grandma,” Mora said.