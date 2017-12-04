Special ed teacher, 24, fired for alleged tryst with male student in classroom

Jordan Ondish, 24, was charged after being accused of having sex with a student. (Twitter)

A special education teacher in Pennsylvania has been fired following accusations she had sex with a student.

Jordan Ondish, 24, allegedly had sex with a student in a classroom. The student told school officials the two had inappropriate contact “more than once,” KDKA-TV reported Monday.

Since June, Ondish worked as a special education teacher at Summit Academy, a private school in Herman for court-adjudicated youth between the ages of 14 and 19, where the abuse reportedly happened.

Investigators say that staff found a cellphone in the male student’s room – which is against school rules – and confiscated it. They found explicit text messages between the victim and the teacher on the device, according to KDKA. The student reportedly said that the teacher gave him the cell phone, which they used to talk.

A criminal complaint filed says the victim had sex with Ondish more than once in her classroom in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving.

Ondish was allegedly given a written warning by the school for a series of issues before she was charged for her behavior.

She has been charged with institutional sexual assault.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.