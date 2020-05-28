Spanish police hunting for 'Requena Rambo,' a survivalist who allegedly made several robberies and raids holiday homes

A massive manhunt is underway in Spain for a survivalist specialist the national press has dubbed “Requena Rambo,” who has allegedly made several violent armed robberies.

The suspect, named after the titular character from the 1982 film starring Sylvester Stallone, has evaded authorities for several months.

The search began in late February after the suspect purportedly stole three cars and held a victim hostage for three officers, the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia reported.

In another incident, he allegedly threatened a police officer and a couple with a gun while burglarizing a villa in Requena, in Eastern Spain.

The suspect also allegedly shot another victim, vineyard owner Juan Jose Martin, at close range. The victim survived because the armed robber had fired blank cartridges.

“I thought I was going to die because the flash hit me in the face,” Martin told Las Pronvincias, a local paper. “I felt a burning sensation in my car and fell to the ground.”

The suspect reportedly fled the scene with the victim’s Land Rover, which was later found crashed a few miles away. He has since been living in the mountains and forages vacation homes for food and sleep, according to police.

The GAR Rapid Action Group unit, primarily used in counterterrorism operations, is assisting law enforcement agencies in tracking down the suspect.

“We would like to emphasize that if this individual is spotted, people should avoid any confrontation with him because he could be carrying a rifle,” the Civil Guard said in a statement. “Instead you should immediately alert the Civil Guard.”