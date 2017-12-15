Spanish court allows extradition of 121 Taiwanese to China

A Spanish court has granted China’s extradition request for 121 Taiwanese accused of belonging to Spain-based gangs which swindled people in China out of millions of euros (dollars) by telephone.

Interpol informed Spain about the scam a year ago, and Spanish and Chinese authorities cooperated in an operation which nabbed 269 people.

Officials said the gangs made contact with people in China, pretending at first they were friends or family and warning them of fraud scams. In later calls, they pretended to be police investigating the scams and convinced many of the victims to put money in bank accounts run by the gangs.

The National Court ruled Friday there was no impediment to the extradition. Spain has an extradition treaty with China and no diplomatic relations with Taipei.