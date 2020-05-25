Spain to reopen country to international tourists in July as coronavirus outbreak winds down, PM says

Spanish officials will begin reopening the country to international tourists on July 1, ending a mandatory two-week quarantine for incoming travelers, according to the prime minister.

“Foreign tourists can therefore now plan their holidays,” Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced, according to Euronews, to the relief of the nation’s tourism industry, which makes up 12 percent of its GDP.

“The worst is behind us. In JULY we will gradually open [Spain] to international tourists, lift the quarantine, [and] ensure the highest standards of health safety,” added Foreign Minister Arancha González on Twitter.

ALL LEAGUE TEAMS CLEARED TO START GROUP TRAINING IN SPAIN

The Spanish football league will also resume business without an audience on July 8. It may open its doors to the public later in July if conditions allow.

Spain has faced the second-largest coronavirus in Europe, behind only the United Kingdom, with nearly 282,000 cases and over 28,000 deaths. Officials imposed a strict lockdown in mid-March, allowing residents outside only to walk their dogs, to get groceries or to work at essential businesses. In the beginning of May, Spaniards were allowed to leave their homes for outdoor exercise or individual sports during certain hours.