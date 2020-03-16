Spain becomes 4th most coronavirus-infected nation, seizes all private health care

Spain became the fourth most coronavirus-infected nation in the world Monday, surpassing South Korea as the arc of contagion rises.

Spain recorded at least 7,753 cases Monday, marking a 34.7 percent jump from the 5,754 cases recorded Saturday and a 161 percent jump from the 2,965 cases Friday, according to the World Health Organization.

China, where the novel virus originated, remains the country with the most cases. Italy came in second, recording 24,747 cases Monday. That number was a 16.9 percent jump from the 21,157 cases Sunday, and a 63.7 percent jump from the 15,113 cases Friday.

Iran came in third with 3,983 cases, a 9.8 percent jump from 12,729 cases Sunday, and a 38.8 percent jump from the 10,075 cases Friday.

Spain also came in fourth for the number of recorded deaths — at least 288. At least 3,218 people in China, 1,809 people in Italy and 724 people in Iran have died from the virus.

The latest figures prompted the Spanish government to take over its private health care sector, as well as requisition materials such as face masks and COVID-19 tests, The Guardian reported.

Spain had already declared a state of emergency Saturday and implemented a lockdown, ordering people to stay indoors unless they needed to leave to buy food or medicine, go to the hospital or report to work. Transport minister, José Luis Ábalos, said it was likely the measures would be extended past the initial 15-day period.

At least 6,470 people worldwide have died of the novel virus as of Monday morning. At least 164,470 cases have been recorded around the globe.

France, Spain and the Netherlands have followed Italy in enforcing nationwide lockdowns amid the global pandemic, closing schools, restaurants, bars, as well as imposing travel restrictions, and canceling sporting events, effectively shutting down most public life.

At least 20,000 people in Italy have been fined for violating the lockdown measures, The Guardian reported. Authorities in the Spanish capital of Madrid fined at least 199 people and arrested one person for breaking the quarantine, Mayor Jose Luis Martinez Almeida told state television TVE.

