Space Force releases recruitment video: 'Maybe your purpose on this planet isn't on this planet'

The Space Force released a recruitment video on Wednesday.

The branch posted the video to Twitter, telling potential cadets: “Maybe your purpose on this planet isn’t on this planet.”

The video is aimed to inspire men and women to join and protect the United States and its interest “in space and to provide space capabilities.”

The Space Force became the sixth branch of the U.S. military in December 2019 and welcomed its first class of cadets from the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation in late April.

President Trump authorized the act to create the Space Force at the end of last year. The last time a branch of the armed forces was added was in 1947 when the Air Force split from the Army.

The Space Force operates under the Department of the Air Force, much like how the Marine Corps operates under the Department of the Navy.

The newest 86 officers to join will be sent for space training at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, while others will fill positions relating to cyberspace operations and intelligence.

Twitter has been quick to compare the Space Force to “Star Wars” and “The Last Star Fighter.”

President Trump is expected to pick a location for where the new Space Force headquarters will be by the end of the year.