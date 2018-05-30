Southwest flight diverted because of smoking passenger: report

A passenger smoking in a lavatory forced a Southwest Airlines flight to make an emergency landing in Northern California on Wednesday, the airline said.

Flight 1250 departing from San Francisco International Airport was headed to Los Angeles International Airport when the pilot reported a “mechanical difficulty,” forcing the aircraft to land at Mineta San Jose International Airport, a spokeswoman for the San Jose airport told the Mercury News of San Jose.

The Southwest airplane landed safely in San Jose around 4:10 p.m., the report said. The airline said it turned the alleged smoker to the authorities, according to the Mercury News.

Southwest told the paper that it was working to get the remaining 32 passengers onto other flights.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt.