Southwest Airlines plane's engine explodes; passenger reportedly hit with shrapnel

At least one passenger was taken to the hospital after a Southwest Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Philadelphia on Tuesday, officials said.

The passenger was reportedly hit with shrapnel when the plane’s engine exploded.

Flight 1380 was en route from LaGuardia Airport in New York City to Dallas Love Field when it was diverted to Philadelphia International Airport. The plane was carrying 149 passengers when it landed.

WCAU reported the passenger who was hit by shrapnel was taken off the plane by being pulled through the aircraft’s window.

The Philadelphia Fire Department was on the scene helping evacuate passengers.

Southwest said in a statement it was “aware” of the incident.

“We are in the process of gathering more information,” the statement said. “…Safety is always our top priority at Southwest Airlines, and we are working diligently to support our customers and crews at this time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.