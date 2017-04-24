Southern Idaho disaster declaration approved

Story by Local News 8

Bingham, Franklin, and Jefferson Counties are among 11 southern Idaho counties included in a Presidential Disaster Declaration signed by President Donald J. Trump Friday.

The declaration triggers release of federal funds to help the communities repair public infrastructure damaged by severe winter storms and related flooding that happened between February 5 and March 3.

Damage assessments in Bingham, Cassia, Elmore, Franklin, Gooding, Jefferson, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, Twin Falls, and Washington counties exceed $30 million. Many primary and secondary roadways were damaged beyond repair, forcing residents in some areas to get around in small boats or kayaks.

“We are grateful that President Trump acted quickly to support parts of Idaho struggling through one of our worst weather-related disasters in recent memory,” said Governor C.L.”Butch” Otter. “But it’s important to remember that areas of Idaho beyond these 11 counties also were impacted and now face the threat of serious flooding as a result of our heavy winter snowfall. This is great news and there should be more to come.”

The state has appealed the administration’s denial of a Presidential Disaster Declaration for five Idaho counties affected by severe winter snow in December and January.

“The destruction caused by all this water is breathtaking in its scope and magnitude,” said Brad Richy, deputy chief of the Idaho Office of Emergency Management. “The assistance made available through this Presidential Disaster Declaration will go a long way in repairing disaster-damaged public infrastructure. There is still a lot of flooding going on around the state. It is critically important that all Idahoans heed the warnings for flooded areas, and be prepared for worst-case scenarios.”