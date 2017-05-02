Southeast Idaho man guilty in 2009 beating death

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — A southeast Idaho man has been found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the 2009 death of a bouncer who was severely beaten outside a Pocatello tavern.

The Bannock County jury did not convict Martin Ish, of Fort Hall, of second-degree murder. Ish was arrested in 2015 and charged in the beating death of Eugene Lorne Red Elk. The part-time bouncer died of his injuries in the hospital three days later.

The Idaho State Journal reports that the jury on Friday also found Ish committed two prior felony drug convictions and that the judge should consider those convictions during sentencing.