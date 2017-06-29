Southeast Idaho 4th of July Guide

Check out the events across southeast Idaho this 4th of July weekend, there’s something for everyone! A full map with events and directions is located at the bottom of this article.

Celebrate Blackfoot (Blackfoot, Idaho)

Celebrate Blackfoot 2017 is going to be two action packed days of amazing activities for the entire family that wraps up with the biggest, most impressive, on-water fireworks show in Idaho!

Here’s a look at some of the great events coming to this year’s celebration:

Wednesday, June 28

6 P.M. – Golf Scramble Tournament (9 holes) – Blackfoot Golf Course

Friday, June 30

10 A.M. – Vendor Fair Opens – Jensen Grove & Airport Park

10 A.M – 5 P.M. – Free Tours – Bingham County Historical Museum

11 A.M. – 2 P.M. – Free Swim – Blackfoot Swimming Pool

11 A.M. – 8 P.M. – Kid’s Carnival & Petting Zoo – Airport Park & Jensen Grove

12 P.M. – Civil Air Patrol Ribbon Cutting Ceremony – Airport

12 P.M.- 5 P.M. – Free Tours – Idaho Potato Museum

4 P.M. – Blackhawk Landing – Airport Park

5 P.M. – 8 P.M. – Free Fishing – Jensen Grove

6 P.M. – 8 P.M. – Ranch Rodeo – Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds

Saturday, July 1

8 A.M. – 10 A.M. – Free Airplane Rides – Airport

9 A.M. – Vendor Fair Opens – Jensen Grove & Airport Park

10 A.M. – Military Flyover

11 A.M. – 4 P.M. – Static Military Display – Airport

11 A.M. – 4 P.M. – Classic Car Show – Bingham Memorial Fields

11 A.M. – 8 P.M. – Kid’s Carnival & Petting Zoo – Airport Park & Jensen Grove

12 P.M. – Ceremonial Flag Raising & Music Program – Jensen Grove

1 P.M. – Free Potato Feed – Jensen Grove

3 P.M. – Watermelon Eating Contest – Jensen Grove

5 P.M. – Ping Pong Ball Drop – Jensen Grove

6 P.M. – Military Departure With Coordinated Flyover

6 P.M. – 8 P.M. – Ranch Rodeo – Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds

6 P.M. – 10 P.M. – Free Stage Entertainment – Amphitheater

10 P.M. – Bingham Memorial Hospital Liberty Fireworks Show – Jensen Grove

(Music synchronized on River Country 96.1 & 102.1)

Here’s a map of all the activities: (click image to enlarge)

Whoopee Days Rodeo (Rexburg, Idaho)

Come to Rexburg to watch the Whoopee Days Rodeo at the Madison County Fairgrounds. Ticket Information:

$8: Adult

$5: Student

$30: Family This year’s Whoopee Days Rodeo is an Open Rodeo being held on July 1 & 2, 2016 at 7 p.m. at the Madison County Fairgrounds. Events include:

• Breakaway



• Calf Ropin’

• Barrel Racing

• Team Ropin'

Celebrate America Parade (Pocatello, Idaho)

The annual Pocatello 4th of July Parade is sponsored by Idaho Central Credit Union this year and sports a new route! Check out a full schedule below:

Parade starts promptly at 9 A.M. near the Portneuf Medical Center on Hospital Avenue.

“This route will take advantage of some of the most beautiful streets in Pocatello and will be a nice flat or downhill stroll for all those walking in the parade,” according to Idaho Central Credit Union.

The parade promises new performers and also includes the 25th Army Band from Boise Idaho. Spectators will also see a special flyby in honor of military members.

(Information courtesy of: https://www.iccu.com/pocatello-4th-july-parade/)

Lava Independence Day Fireworks (Lava Hot Springs, Idaho)

Check out the fireworks show in Downtown Lava Hot Springs on Tuesday, July 4 from 9:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M. Fireworks start at dusk and can be seen from anywhere in downtown Lava since the display is set off from the North mountain.

(Information courtesy: http://www.lavahotsprings.org/event/lavahotsprings.org.html)

Map:

Below is a map detailing several more events in southeast Idaho.