South Sudan an unlikely haven for many Sudanese refugees

While millions of South Sudanese flee their country in what the United Nations has called the world’s fastest-growing refugee crisis since the Rwandan genocide, hundreds of thousands of people from neighboring Sudan have found an unlikely haven there from fighting at home.

Their presence brings concerns that their improvised camps are a hiding place for militants. But local officials worry that if the refugees are forced to leave, crucial humanitarian aid will disappear as well.

The Associated Press visited one such camp of more than 50,000 people that South Sudan’s government ordered closed almost two years ago. It continues to thrive, and officials worry that the rainy season that begins in May will bring more of the militants who have been fighting for more regional autonomy from Sudan’s government.