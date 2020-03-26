South Korea adopts 'no-tolerance' coronavirus quarantine policy, violators risk deportation, jail

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Stay at home, or risk going to the slammer.

After a surge in new coronavirus cases, South Korea warned Thursday of a crackdown that may result in jail or deportation for those who disobey quarantines.

As of Thursday morning, South Korea had 9,241 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 131 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Health authorities have been scrambling to prevent the virus from re-entering as an increasing number of South Koreans return from Europe and the United States, amid broadening outbreaks.

South Korea began testing all passengers arriving from Europe on Sunday, and enforcing 14-day quarantines on South Korean nationals arriving from Europe and foreigners coming certain areas.

But health officials said Thursday that at least 11 people violated self-quarantine rules between March 13 and 24.

“We will apply zero-tolerance principles in taking action against those who leave their self-isolation venue without legitimate reasons,” Yoon Tae-ho, director-general for public health policy at the health ministry, told reporters, according to Reuters.

“Foreign nationals will be forcibly repatriated and Korean citizens will be reported to police for due penalties and lose financial support provided for those who have faithfully implemented a 14-day quarantine,” Yoon added.

South Korean Prime Minister Chung Se-kyun ordered officials to employ a “no-tolerance” policy on those who disobey quarantines, saying that South Korean nationals would be sued and foreigners would be expelled.

South Korean citizens who violate the rules may face fines up to $8,100 and up to a year in jail, according to Reuters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.