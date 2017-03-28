South Idaho man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing 16-year-old

BOISE — A Nampa man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday for sexual exploitation of children.
Fernando Morales, 50, was sentenced for having sexual contact with a 16-year-old and for making sexually explicit content of the minor, according to a U.S. Justice Department press release.
The 16-year-old victim contacted Nampa Police on Aug. 23 about what Morales was doing. Morales admitted to police that he had had sexual contact with the victim on numerous occasions, beginning in approximately June of 2015 in El Paso, Texas.
Morales also admitted that he recorded videos and pictures of himself and the minor victim engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and that he saved the videos and pictures on his cellphone.
Morales, the victim and two other children later moved to Nampa in July.
“This prison sentence ensures that Morales will never again be a threat to children,” acting U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez said in the press release. “His conduct caused unimaginable harm to this child victim. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, along with our local, state and federal partners, will vigorously prosecute those who harm the children of this community.”