South Carolina woman convicted of kidnapping husband's alleged ex-mistress

A South Carolina woman was sentenced Tuesday to 60 years in prison for kidnapping her husband’s alleged former mistress, who went missing nearly five years ago.

Tammy Moorer, 46, was convicted of kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap Heather Elvis, a 20-year-old hostess who disappeared from Myrtle Beach in December 2013, The Post and Courier reported.

A judge sentenced Moorer to 30 years in prison for each charge.

Elvis was allegedly having an affair with Moorer’s husband, 42-year-old Sidney Moorer — who investigators said plotted with his wife to abduct Elvis.

Prosecutors alleged that the Moorers drove around looking for Elvis the day she went missing and bought a pregnancy test, which they intended to use to determine if Elvis was pregnant with Sidney’s baby.

The couple, according to prosecutors, then lured Elvis to a boat landing in Socastee around 3:30 a.m. — where phone records reportedly showed the 20-year-old called Sidney’s phone four times.

Roughly 15 minutes prior, Elvis and Sidney spoke on the phone for four minutes, according to The Sun Times. Tammy Moorer, however, reportedly testified she didn’t think much of the phone call, and argued that she and Sidney didn’t leave the house after that.

Days later, Horry County police found Elvis’ car at the boat landing.

In February 2014, Sidney and Tammy Moorer were both arrested and charged with kidnapping and murder in connection with Elvis’ disappearance. The murder charges were later dismissed, according to the newspaper.

Senior Assistant Solicitor Nancy Livesay compared Tammy Moorer to the “Evil Queen” in Snow White.

“When you mix jealousy, deceit and just an absolute crazed woman so worried about (Elvis) stealing her husband, that is when unnatural things happen,” Livesay said.

Tammy Moorer’s attorney argued investigators lacked a crime scene and physical evidence to tie the allegations together.

Elvis’ family Tuesday said the Moorers “stole” Elvis’ life, and “ruined” theirs. Her father said “no one seems to want to take the blame” for Elvis’ disappearance.