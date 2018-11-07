South Carolina voter apparently told to remove 'Trump' shirt in order to vote

Vote Trump, no service?

A man in South Carolina who was donning a tee shirt that showed his support of President Trump was apparently told to remove the article of clothing if he wanted to vote in Tuesday’s midterm election.

The unidentified man was trying to vote at a polling location in Murrells Inlet when he was asked to remove his shirt, WPDE-TV reported. Photos posted online don’t clearly show what graphics are on the shirt.

Voter Todd Price wrote on Facebook that officials “made this poor guy take off this Trump shirt to vote. I thought it was ok as long as the shirt wasn’t for someone on the ballot?”

According to Georgetown County’s Board of Elections, “campaign materials” are not allowed within 200 feet of a polling precinct or inside of the voting location. “This includes buttons, hats, T-shirts, bumper stickers, etc.”

It wasn’t immediately clear why the voter was allegedly told to remove his Trump shirt.

The county’s board of elections did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.