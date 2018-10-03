South Carolina shooting injures 3 deputies, 2 officers, reports say

A suspect was in custody after an “active shooter incident” in Florence, South Carolina on Wednesday that reportedly left five law enforcement officers wounded.

Three sheriff’s deputies and two police officers were injured in the incident, according to The Associated Press. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The Florence County Emergency Management Agency tweeted around 5 p.m. ET of the situation, and warned people to “stay away from the area.”

https://twitter.com/FlorenceCoEMD/status/1047607955988893701

“We have FCSO along with City PD and other first responders handling the situation,” the agency tweeted.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.