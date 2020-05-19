South Carolina mom accused of intentionally setting car on fire with toddler inside: report

A South Carolina mother was arrested Sunday after police say she intentionally set her car on fire with her 14-month-old son inside who suffered severe burns all over his body and is in critical condition, a report said.

South Carolina’s The State newspaper reported that the fire occurred at 1:30 p.m. on the shoulder of S.C. 126. The report said four good Samaritans spotted the fire and helped the child. Caylin Allise Watson, 23, was arrested on the spot after police reportedly said evidence suggested that the fire was intentional.

She was charged with attempted murder, according to the Columbia Police Department. The report said police are still investigating and have not released the motivation.

The boy is in critical condition at the Augusta Burn Center in Augusta.