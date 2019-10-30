South Carolina man says he stabbed woman because he was afraid she would feed him to zombies: cops

A South Carolina man arrested Saturday in the stabbing a woman allegedly told police he did it because she threatened to feed him to zombies.

William Berry, 29, of Aiken, which is in the western part of the state, was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed the victim in the back multiple times.

The suspect and the alleged victim, who was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, were acquaintances.

Berry reportedly ran away after the stabbing and was found by police wandering on a highway. When questioned, he allegedly told investigators he “poked someone” because she was trying to feed him to zombies and was being mean to him.

Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the incident, according to a police report, The Aiken Standard reported.

Berry was booked into the Aiken County Detention Center and has been denied bond, according to The Standard.

