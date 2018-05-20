South Carolina inmates, including 2 charged with murder, escape prison, officials say

Authorities launched a dragnet Sunday for three South Carolina inmates, two who were charged with murder, after they escaped prison, the sheriff’s office said.

Tyshon Demontrea Johnson, 27, Curtis Ray Green, 20, and Christopher Shannon Boltin, 27, escaped from Orangeburg County Detention Center Saturday night, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Investigators discovered they were missing after they were notified of a possible escape attempt just before 10 p.m.

Authorities said the three inmates are considered dangerous. Johnson and Green were charged with murder while Boltin faces carjacking and grand larceny charges.

Other inmates who possibly helped the inmates escape are being questioned.

The sheriff’s office urged anyone with information on the suspects or incidents to call Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.