South Carolina father, daughter die in hunting accident

A South Carolina father and his 9-year-old daughter were killed in a New Year’s Day hunting accident, officials say.

It happened Wednesday afternoon in Colleton County, on the final day of the state’s deer season, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The pair were identified by the Colleton County Coroner’s Office as Kim Drawdry, 30, and his daughter Lauren, WCSC reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Details of the accident were not immediately available, but officials told the station that four people were deer hunting at the time of the deaths.

The state is now investigating the incident. Both victims are scheduled to have autopsies early next week.