South Carolina deputy involved in shooting

A South Carolina sheriff’s deputy has been involved in a shooting with another person.

York County sheriff’s spokesman Trent Faris said in a news release that the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Friday northeast of York.

The statement did not say whether anyone was hurt. Faris did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating, which is standard procedure when officers are involved in a shooting.

There was no word on the race of the suspect or the officer involved.

York is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Charlotte, North Carolina.