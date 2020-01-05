South Carolina airport officer shot and killed during traffic stop; suspect in custody

A man in South Carolina who fatally shot a public safety officer during a traffic stop at a regional airport on Sunday and fled the scene has been caught, authorities said.

The suspect initially fled the Florence Regional Airport, but was later captured by Florence County deputies, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said in a news release.

The SLED said no additional details on the circumstances that led up to the shooting or how deputies caught the suspect could be released at this time.

The names of both the suspect and the officer have also yet to be released.

The incident marks the first officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020, according to the SLED. Last year, 45 officer-involved shootings occurred in the state.

The division said it’s handling the ongoing investigation and will summarize all information gathered in a case file report which will be submitted to prosecutors.