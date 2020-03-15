South Beach spring breakers flee Miami Beach officer-involved shooting

Hundreds of South Beach spring breakers fled for safety Saturday night in Miami Beach, Fla., after hearing gunfire, according to reports.

An armed suspect was later taken to a hospital after the police-involved shooting on Ocean Drive, where officers had come to clear beach crowds to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

The department confirmed the shooting in a Twitter post.

“An MBPD Officer was flagged down regarding a male with a firearm inside an establishment on Ocean Drive. Contact was made with an armed male resulting in Officers discharging their firearms,” the message said.

Earlier in the day, the department announced it would be removing crowds from the area. It’s unclear if the shooting was related to those efforts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police didn’t immediately give an update on the suspect’s medical condition or if he faces any charges.