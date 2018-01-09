South Africa’s president says he is appointing a commission of inquiry to look into corruption allegations that have led to calls for his ouster and weakened the ruling party.

President Jacob Zuma’s statement Tuesday night says “this matter cannot wait any longer” and that any further delay will make the public doubt the government’s revolve to fight graft.

The announcement comes amid opposition calls for Zuma’s impeachment and as the ruling African National Congress holds a high-level meeting this week, with the president’s fate a certain topic of discussion.

Rising public frustration over multiple corruption allegations against Zuma have led some in the ANC to call for him to step aside so the party can be in a stronger position to contest elections in 2019.