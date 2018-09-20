Sources: Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford's team wants questioning only from Senate panel, and Kavanaugh must go first

Christine Blasey Ford’s legal team has asked the Senate Judiciary Committee to agree to certain terms before she sits down for a potential interview over her accusation that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her, two sources told Fox News on Thursday night. Among the terms: Only members of the committee — no lawyers — can question her; Kavanaugh cannot be in the room at the time; and Kavanaugh must be questioned first.

