Son accused of killing mom says he was possessed by ‘demons and Hitler,’ authorities say

An Indiana man arrested Wednesday reportedly told police to “put him down” after he killed his mother, claiming he was possessed by “demons and Hitler,” authorities said.

Jason A. Steiss, 34, was charged with felony aggravated battery in the death of his mother, Joy Steiss, Fort Wayne police said.

“I murdered my mother,” Steiss told police, according to an affidavit obtained by WANE-TV. “I am a bad person. Kill me. I need to be put down so I don’t hurt anyone else.”

“I am a bad person. Kill me. I need to be put down so I don’t hurt anyone else.” — Jason A. Steiss, allegedly murdered his mother

The affidavit says Steiss called his father after the killing, saying, “I hurt my Mom. Hurt her real bad. Blood all over, please help.” With signs of blunt force trauma and strangulation, the mother was rushed to a hospital where she later died.

In an interview with police, Steiss allegedly admitted he attacked his mother, biting, punching and choking her. Officers said blood covered the son’s hands, face and clothes.

Steiss, who repeatedly asked to be locked up, then told police he was “possessed by demons and Hitler,” according to the affidavit.

WANE-TV reported that a source confirmed Steiss suffered from depression and bipolar disorder. The source told the station that Steiss complained of hearing voices in his head, had seizures and a temper.

Steiss was held on a $20,000 bond. He was scheduled to appear in court next Tuesday.