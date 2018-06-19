Some veterans object to plans for W.E.B. Du Bois statue

Some veterans are opposing plans to erect a statue of civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois in his Massachusetts hometown because of his late-life decision to join the Communist party.

Although planning is in the early stages, Great Barrington public library trustees have approved the idea of putting a statue of Du Bois outside the downtown library. The statue was proposed by a private group.

Marine Corps veteran Andy Moro wrote a letter to The Berkshire Eagle saying a statue on town property is a “direct insult to all veterans.” Moro is also chairman of the Republican Town Committee.

However, Army veteran Michael Paul Richardson, in another letter, says honoring Du Bois is “long overdue.”

Several people spoke for and against the plan at a recent meeting.