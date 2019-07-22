Some Idaho Hispanic groups worry census outreach falls short

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) – With six months left before the 2020 census and no additional state funding for outreach, some Idaho groups are feeling the crunch to put together a plan to make sure everyone is counted.

Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs Executive Director Margie Gonzalez told The Times-News that the situation is setting the state up for failure, and census outreach messages aren’t making it to the state’s Hispanic community.

Gov. Brad Little announced the formation of Idaho’s first census committee on June 24.

The committee’s goal is to ensure all residents are counted, with a focus on reaching populations that have historically been undercounted.

Andrew Mitzel with Little’s office says Idaho gets about $15,000 in federal funds per person.

For every person uncounted, Idaho loses money for school lunches, hospitals, roads and other state needs.