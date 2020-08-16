Somalia hotel attacked by car bomb, gunmen; at least 5 dead in the chaos

Gunmen stormed an upscale beachfront hotel in Somalia’s capital Sunday after a car bomb detonated outside, according to reports.

An explosion was heard outside the Elite Hotel in Lido Beach in the Somalia capital Mogadishu, police spokesman Sadik Ali confirmed to Reuters. Gunmen then stormed the building frequented by government officials, government workers and people from the diaspora.

At least five people have died and at least 10 others are wounded, a government security official called Ahmed Omar told AFP news agency. He did not clarify whether they died by bullets or the blast.

“There is still sporadic gunfire and the initial information we have received indicates five people died and more than 10 others were wounded. The death toll can increase because the blast was massive and there is a hostage situation involved,” Omar said, adding that the attack resembled those carried out by Al-Shabaab militants.

A police officer named Adan Ibrahim told AFP that a “car bomb” caused the explosion and “heavy gunfire” was heard from inside the hotel. The government was sending security forces to Lido Beach.

“The exchange of gunfire is terrible and stray bullets reached us near the beach,” Mohamed Nur, a government worker, told Reuters.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.