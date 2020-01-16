Soldier killed in Arizona ‘free fall’ exercise is 3rd military fatality from Chicago area in less than 2 weeks

U.S. Army officials have identified the soldier who was killed in Arizona on Tuesday during a “free fall” parachute training exercise.

Fort Bragg Master Sgt. Nathan Goodman, 36, from the Chicago suburb of Lansing, Ill., died near Eloy, Ariz., officials said.

Goodman had enlisted in the Army in 2002. His service included four deployments to Afghanistan, one to Iraq, two to Africa and one to Kyrgyzstan, Chicago’s WLS-TV reported.

ARMY SAYS SOLDIER DIED IN ARIZONA DURING ‘FREE FALL’ PARACHUTING EXERCISE

“Nathan was a beloved member of 3rd Special Forces Group and an exceptional leader in the Special Operations community,” Col. Nathan Prussian, commander of the 3rd Special Forces Group’s 2nd Battalion, said in a statement.

He became the third U.S. military fatality from the Chicago area in less than two weeks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Previously, Private First Class Miguel Villalon, 21, of Aurora, Ill., was one of two soldiers killed Saturday in Afghanistan’s Kandahar Province.

Earlier in January, Army Specialist Henry Mayfield Jr. of Hazel Crest, Ill., was among three Americans killed when Al-Shabab extremists attacked a base in Kenya where U.S. and Kenyan troops were stationed.