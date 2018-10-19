Soldier deployed to Guantanamo Bay dies while swimming at beach

A soldier from Iowa deployed to Naval Station Guantanamo Bay died Tuesday while he was swimming with other service members, officials said Thursday.

Pfc. Matthew Cox, 19, and four others were swimming at Cable Beach, Nassau when strong currents overpowered him, The Army Times reported. It was not immediately clear why the group was at the beach off of the Bahamas.

Cox was a member of the Iowa Army National Guard’s 186th Military Police Company of Camp Dodge, Iowa, the Times reported.

Cox is from Leon, Iowa, about 70 miles south of Des Moines, and was deployed to Cuba in support of Joint Task-Force Guantanamo, the report said.

Cox’s body was found Wednesday afternoon after first responders began search-and-rescue operations that employed divers, boats and aircraft, officials said.

The four other service members were not injured, the report said.

Authorities are investigating.