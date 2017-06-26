Solar Eclipse Apps For IOS & Android Devices

Here are some new apps for your iPhone/Android devices during the 2017 Solar Eclipse season.

Apps for iOS Devices (iPhone and/or iPad)

Eclipse-Specific Apps

See more apps for Android devices.

These apps are up to date, widely used, and fun way to interact with our solar system and this year’s eclipse. Apps include finding ideal airport locations to view the totality, eclipse calculator based on city information, Moon appearance based on location and earth map and positioning of the planets on colorful dial rings, and more.

Check out the individual apps, search for games, and see for yourself! Prices may vary.

Written by: RichIntern

Back to Eclipse Home