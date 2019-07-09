Sol Wisenberg on Robert Mueller hearing: Dems think Americans 'are stupid' and need the report explained to them

Fox News contributor Sol Wisenberg said Tuesday that Democrats “think the American people are stupid” and need to hear former Special Counsel Robert Mueller explain his report on Russian election interference.

Mueller is scheduled to appear at public hearings July 17 before the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees, marking only the second time he has spoken about his two-year investigation.

Responding on “America’s Newsroom,” Wisenberg — a lawyer and former Deputy Independent Counsel in the Whitewater/Lewinsky Investigation — doubted that the hearings will have the effect Democrats desire.

TRUMP ATTY JAY SEKULOW: HERE’S THE QUESTIONS MUELLER MUST BE ASKED ON JULY 17

“The Democrats believe the American people are stupid,” he said, adding that Democrats think if Americans watch the hearings, they will support the impeachment of President Trump.

“It didn’t work when they put John Dean there; now they’re gonna try Bob Mueller. I just don’t think it’s gonna work,” he argued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wisenberg cautioned that House Republicans must ask legitimate questions and avoid “demagoguing” about their issues with Mueller’s investigation.

“I just don’t think we’re gonna see a lot of intelligent questions on either side. I think we’re gonna see a lot of demagoguery,” he concluded.

On Monday, Attorney General Bill Barr said the Department of Justice will support Mueller if he decides he “doesn’t want to subject himself” to the Democrats’ questioning. Barr called the upcoming hearing a “public spectacle.”

In previous comments, Mueller suggested that in congressional testimony, he would not go beyond the contents of the investigative report, which did not find evidence of Trump-Russia collusion and did not make a determination on whether Trump obstructed justice.