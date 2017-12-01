Soda Springs park makes jump in fundraising efforts thanks to Giving Tuesday

A poster showing what the new park and splash pad will look like when complete.

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Some good news for the community of Soda Springs, after a jump in fundraising this week.

The Friends of the Soda Springs City Park, who are spearheading the project for a new playground and splash pad, posted the cause on social media to try and raise some money for Giving Tuesday.

The page was able to raise about $31,100 from the online community and because it was Giving Tuesday, the donation was matched by Facebook and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. That gives the park a total of about $62,200 raised on Tuesday.

At the groundbreaking for the playground two weeks ago, the total raised so far was about $198,000. With the money from Giving Tuesday, the playground has raised approximately $260,000 total. It needs $350,000 to be able to build the playground and splash pad.

The group held the groundbreaking while the weather was good, and because they wanted to show continued support and encouragement that they’ll make their goal.

The new playground is all-access and is made for all ages and abilities of children, including those with disabilities.

A group of moms in Soda Springs started the cause after realizing the need for it.

The projected build date for the playground is May 2018.

Giving Tuesday is where millions come together to support causes they believe in by donating and/or fundraising on the cause’s behalf. Facebook and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation partner together for a national campaign to support nonprofits. Facebook fees are waived on donations, and up to $50,000 per nonprofit is matched.