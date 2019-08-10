Social media personality ‘Real Tarzann’ arrested on burglary, battery charges in Florida

A Florida man known on social media as “The Real Tarzann” for his apparent connection with wild animals is facing burglary and battery charges after he was arrested Friday.

Jail records show that Michael Holston, 25, has been charged with burglary with assault or battery, felony battery, and misdemeanor battery. He was being held without bond.

The circumstances surrounding Holston’s arrest were not immediately clear. However, WPLG reported that a judge ordered him to stay away from two men. The station identified one of the men, Jason Leon, as a South Florida python hunter who caught a 17-foot-long snake at Big Cypress National Preserve in 2017.

Holston is known online as a wildlife advocate, boasting 5.8 million Instagram followers and more than 510,000 YouTube subscribers. His Instagram page shows his numerous interactions with wild animals, including giraffes, lions, and sharks.

After of Saturday afternoon, Holston’s Twitter account, which had 41,600 followers, was suspended.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Holston previously worked with Miami-Dade’s Zoological Wildlife Foundation, where he filmed some of his videos. The organization told the Miami Herald it was “very surprised at Holston behaved” the day of his arrest, but declined to elaborate.