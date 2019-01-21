Snow in Salt Lake City cancels march honoring King

Nobel Foundation/ Library of Congress

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – The University of Utah has canceled its annual rally and march to honor Martin Luther King Jr. because of the weather.



Hundreds of people had been expected to attend the event late Monday afternoon.



But the university says forecasts that call for up to five inches of snow in Salt Lake City make driving unsafe.



The winter storm accompanied by strong winds is affecting much of the state.



Authorities warned drivers to avoid canyons because of expected heavy snow.



Thousands of people had experienced power outages.



And the Salt Lake City International Airport says some departing flights were delayed as crews cleared runways.



The National Weather Service says most valleys could get up to 8 inches of snow. Little to no snow is expected in southern and eastern Utah.