Snow for interior Northeast, as storm system brings damp, dreary conditions

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The start of May is just days away, but a stubborn storm system is bringing a blast of winter to the Northeast on Monday.

Several inches of wet snow is forecast to fall across the higher elections of New England through Monday night as a slow-moving storm system moves away from the Northeast.

“We had snow upwards of a foot in upstate New York this weekend,” Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean said Monday on “Fox & Friends.” “It is cold enough for snow over parts of New England today, so below-average temperatures for the Northeast.”

EARLIEST TROPICAL CYCLONE ON RECORD FORMS IN EASTERN PACIFIC FAR OFF MEXICO

According to the National Weather Service’s (NWS) Weather Prediction Center (WPC), the storm will continue to move away into Tuesday.

“The storm will be in no rush to leave as it meanders off the Northeast coast on Monday and will keep spotty showers around for one more day across the region,” the WPC said.

Below-average temperatures, along with rain and gusty winds, will continue along the coast.

Forecasters said daily record cool maximum temperatures could end up being set in parts of the Northeast on Monday.

AMERICA’S TOP 5 SNOWIEST CITIES

In higher elevations, the storm system is forecast to bring snow. Winter weather advisories are in effect through Monday night due to expected wet snow in the parts of the mountains of northern New England.

Some isolated locations in the region could pick up as much as six inches or more of snow, while most in those areas will see between one to four inches through early Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE WEATHER COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

Conditions are forecast to moderate by Tuesday, with sunny skies and more seasonable temperatures throughout the region.