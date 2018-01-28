Snow closes airports, schools in Iran's capital

Iranian media is reporting that the first heavy snowfall of the season has forced both international airports in the capital to close.

The semi-official ISNA news agency reported Sunday that all flights in and out of the Mehrabad and Imam Khomeini airports have been cancelled.

Schools closed in several parts of the country and state radio says many cars have been stranded for hours.

Tehran’s mayor, Mohammad Ali Najafi, used Twitter to call on citizens to help municipal workers shake the snow from trees to prevent falling limbs.