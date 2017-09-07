Smoke keeps students in Madison School District #321 inside

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho — Smoke kept students in Madison School District #321 inside Thursday, September 7.

The smoke has inundated the southeast Idaho region as surrounding states continue to battle massive wildfires. Other school districts in Pocatello, Chubbuck, Jefferson, and Blackfoot made similar decisions on September 6, according to Local News 8

Officials with the Idaho DEQ issued air quality advisories earlier this week. The advisories are expected to remain in effect at least through September 7, but air conditions will be reevaluated with potential for another air quality advisory.