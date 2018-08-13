Small plane makes emergency landing on California highway, no one injured

A pilot and passenger appeared to be safe after the duo made an emergency landing on a California highway Saturday.

The unidentified pilot was forced to land the single-engine Cessna on Interstate 580 in San Leandro, located about 20 miles east of San Francisco, according to FOX2.

Dashcam video shows the plane landing on the shoulder of the highway as traffic zooms by. The plane didn’t hit any cars on its way down.

The pilot was heading to Hayward Executive Airport from Lake Tahoe when the plane’s engine started acting up, the FAA said, so the pilot looked for the safest spot to set it down.

The landing forced the closure of two lanes, California Highway Patrol Officer Herman Baza told SF Gate.